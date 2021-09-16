Nicki Minaj Says She Will Take Her Swollen Testicles Questions To The White House, But The White House Disagrees

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles became world famous. On the evening of the Met Gala, Minaj tweeted an explanation for why she wouldn’t attend: “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.” Soon afterward, she tweeted the baffling anecdote about the cousin’s friend: “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.” Both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trinidad & Tobago health minister Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh responded to Minaj’s tweets, shooting down any claims about COVID vaccines causing reproductive issues, and now Minaj is talking about visiting the White House to discuss the whole swollen-testicles issue.

Yesterday, Minaj tweeted that she will soon visit the White House: “The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3”

It appears that Nicki Minaj will not actually visit the White House. According to The New York Times, the White House merely offered to set up a phone call with a health professional. In a statement, a White House official said, “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj was on Instagram Live last night, claiming that she’s been suspended from Twitter and that she’ll never return to the platform. On her Instagram story, Minaj wrote, “I’m in Twitter jail y’all. They didn’t like what I was saying over there on that block.” She then spent more than 10 minutes talking about her disgust with Twitter.

Talking to Forbes, a Twitter spokesperson says that the platform “did not take any enforcement action” against Nicki Minaj’s account. In any case, Nicki Minaj was tweeting as recently as last night. One of the things she posted last night was a video of the right wing pundit Tucker Carlson talking sympathetically about her. When people called her out for platforming Carlson, she got sarcastically defensive: “Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit”

