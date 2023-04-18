The dream-pop band Temple Of Angels have been around for a few years, building up a discography that conatins a couple EPs and stray singles. Today, they’re announcing their debut album Endless Pursuit, which will be released via Run For Cover in July. Bre Morrell, the leader of Temple Of Angels, dipped her toe into the RFC universe last year when she guested on a Turnover track; she’s also one-half of the duo Crushed, who put out a new EP a couple months back.

“I started having extremely vivid nightmares reliving certain experiences with my mom that started to take over my life, trapping me in that trauma,” Morell said in a press release, channeling “the constant feeling that something or someone so essential to you is missing, home doesn’t feel like home anymore, and something about this world just feels off now.” Lead single “Tangled In Joy” is swirling and sweeping, with Morell singing about a feeling that makes her soar: “Here you are/ And you make me feel alright with the world/ Can you see how the sun shines brighter/ When you’re tangled up in joy.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Endless Pursuit”

02 “Tangled In Joy”

03 “Waving To The World”

04 “Lost In Darkness”

05 “Love Spins Around”

06 “When Shadow Smiles Back”

07 “Torment”

08 “Secret Places”

09 “Stay”

10 “The Hill”

Endless Pursuit is out 7/14 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.