Turnover – “Ain’t Love Heavy” (Feat. Temple Of Angels’ Bre Morell)
Turnover are releasing a new album, Myself In The Way, in November. We’ve already heard a handful of tracks from it — “Wait Too Long” and “Mountain Made Of Clouds,” plus the Brendan Yates-featuring “Myself In The Way” — and today they’re back with another single, “Ain’t Love Heavy.” This one’s got guest vocals from Bre Morell, the leader of the Austin band Temple Of Angels. They’re also announcing a North American tour. Check out the song and those dates below.
TOUR DATES:
11/05 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/08 Toronto, ON @ Danforth
11/09 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
11/10 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew Hall
11/11 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
11/12 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/13 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
11/15 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/16 Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
11/17 Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
11/18 Denver, CO @ Summit Theatre
11/19 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
11/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/22 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/23 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/25 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
11/26 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
12/01 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/03 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/04 Phoenix, AZ @ ZONA Festival
12/06 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
12/07 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
12/08 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
12/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
12/10 New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre
12/11 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
12/13 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Yrbor
12/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
12/15 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
12/16 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/17 Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
12/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Myself In The Way is out 11/5 via Run For Cover.