Turnover – “Ain’t Love Heavy” (Feat. Temple Of Angels’ Bre Morell)

Turnover are releasing a new album, Myself In The Way, in November. We’ve already heard a handful of tracks from it — “Wait Too Long” and “Mountain Made Of Clouds,” plus the Brendan Yates-featuring “Myself In The Way” — and today they’re back with another single, “Ain’t Love Heavy.” This one’s got guest vocals from Bre Morell, the leader of the Austin band Temple Of Angels. They’re also announcing a North American tour. Check out the song and those dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/05 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/08 Toronto, ON @ Danforth

11/09 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

11/10 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew Hall

11/11 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/12 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/13 Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

11/15 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/17 Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

11/18 Denver, CO @ Summit Theatre

11/19 Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/22 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/23 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/25 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

11/26 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/01 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/03 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/04 Phoenix, AZ @ ZONA Festival

12/06 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

12/07 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

12/08 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

12/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

12/10 New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre

12/11 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

12/13 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Yrbor

12/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

12/15 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

12/16 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/17 Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

12/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Myself In The Way is out 11/5 via Run For Cover.