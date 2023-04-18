Moor Mother – “Stories” (Feat. Sovei)

Moor Mother – "Stories" (Feat. Sovei)

Next month, Moor Mother will release a deluxe edition of her 2022 album Jazz Codes, and it’ll feature a few bonus tracks. We’ve already posted the single “We Got The Jazz.” Today, Moor Mother has followed that one with “Stories,” a warped, scattered new track “Stories,” which features the musician known as Sovei. Check it out below.

The Jazz Codes deluxe edition is out 5/19 on ANTI-. When Jazz Codes came out last year, our jazz columnist Phil Freeman interviewed Moor Mother; read that here.

