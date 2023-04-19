Cory Hanson – “Horsebait Sabotage”

By James Rettig

Cory Hanson has a way with titles. The name of the Wand leader’s upcoming solo album is Western Cum — great! And his new song is called “Horsebait Sabotage.” What does that mean? Who knows! But it’s a great name, and fitting for a song that sounds like a frizzled country rock track, which fits right in next to the album’s previous singles “Housefly‘ and “Twins.” In the music video, Hanson gets into a shootout with himself in the desert. Check it out below.

Western Cum is out 6/23 via Drag City.

