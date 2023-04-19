In a couple weeks, SBTRKT is releasing his first new album in seven years, The Rat Road. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already, including most recently the Teezo Touchdown-featuring “Waiting” and the Toro Y Moi collab “Days Go By.” Today, the British producer has another one for us, “L.F.O.,” which features Sampha and George Riley.

“‘L.F.O’ began with me messing around with an analog synth about six years ago—the track title stuck (‘L.F.O. – Low Frequency Oscillator Demo 1’),” SBTRKT shared in a statement, continuing:

The opening chords became my breakthrough moment, which captured that feeling when chords and melodies feel like they float. Sampha dropped by my studio around 2018—was excited by the sonic palette of it and so we laid down some vocal ideas. Over the time since, I have probably past 70 different versions of this song! Late 2022, I got in touch with George Riley after following her music and the rest started to drop into place! Sometimes songs take five minutes and some five years to find the right components! Much love to Sampha for getting involved and being a constant through all my albums—over more than a decade on from our first work together—and to George Riley for being up for experimenting and creating music that doesn’t have to fit any rules. Sometimes the pieces find their way together and make sense texturally without forcing a concept on it.

Check it out below.

The Rat Road is out 5/5.