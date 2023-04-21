Watch King Princess’ Synth-Pop Cover Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”

King Princess, who released their sophomore album Hold On Baby in July 2022, stopped by Triple J for their “Like A Version” series this week. Performing a synth-pop cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” King Princess sped the original up slightly and had their backing back with them to fill things out. “It’s a song I’ve listened to since I was a little kid,” King Princess said. “My parents saw them play Lollapalooza in ’92, and I think I like to revisit songs that meant a lot to me when I was a kid and inspired me to do music.”

Watch King Princess perform “Black Hole Sun” below.

