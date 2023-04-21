Next month, Brandy Clark will release a new, self-titled album produced by Brandi Carlile and featuring special guests Derek Trucks and Lucius. We’ve already heard Clark’s lead single “Buried,” and today she is sharing a follow-up single called “She Smoked In The House.”

“This album is a return home to me in many ways,” Clark describes about their latest work. “Musically it’s the rawest I’ve been since 12 Stories and maybe even rawer.”

Clark continues:

When Brandi and I sat down and talked about working together, one thing that really intrigued me was her saying “I see it as your return to the northwest.” (Since the two of us are both from Washington state). That comment inspired so much for me. It took me back to where and how I grew up. “Northwest” and “She Smoked In The House” were both a result of that early conversation. Working with another recording artist on this project was such a gift that I didn’t even know I needed and changed the way I want to write songs and make records moving forward. My hope is that anyone who hears this album will feel the heart that I put into every note of it.

Listen to “She Smoked In The House.”

Brandy Clark will be out 5/19 via Warner Records.