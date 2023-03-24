Country singer-songwriter Brandy Clark has announced a new, self-titled album is coming in May. Following up 2020’s Grammy-nominated Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark was recorded at Shangri-La Studio in Malibu and is produced by Brandi Carlile. Today, Clark is sharing its lead single, “Buried.”

In addition to Carlile, Brandy Clark features special guests Derek Trucks, Lucius, Matt Chamberlain on drums, Sebastian Steinberg on bass, Dave Palmer on piano, Jedd Hughes on guitar, Kyleen King on viola, Josh Neumann on cello, Sista Strings (AKA Monique and Chauntee Ross) on cello and violin, Steve Fishell on pedal steel, and Jay Carlile on background vocals and harmonica.

Check out “Buried” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ain’t Enough Rocks” (Feat. Derek Trucks)

02 “Buried”

03 “Tell Her You Don’t Love Her” (Feat. Lucius)

04 “Dear Insecurity” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

05 “Come Back To Me”

06 “Northwest”

07 “She Smoked In The House”

08 “Up Above The Clouds – Cecilia’s Song”

09 “All Over Again”

10 “Best Ones”

11 “Take Mine”

TOUR DATES:

06/25 — Vienna, VA @ Out & About Festival At Wolf Trap

09/14 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

03/01-08 — Miami, FL @ Cayamo Cruise

Brandy Clark will be out 5/19 via Warner Records.