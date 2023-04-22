Watch boygenius Play “Not Strong Enough” On Kimmel

News April 22, 2023 12:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch boygenius Play “Not Strong Enough” On Kimmel

News April 22, 2023 12:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky

In between Coachella appearances, boygenius were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, where they performed their the record song “Not Strong Enough.” Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus are scheduled to be back at Coachella today (Saturday) for a set on the Outdoor Stage.

Opening up about that track to Rolling Stone recently, Bridgers said “Not Strong Enough” (which lyrically references Sheryl Crow’s 1993 classic “Strong Enough”) is about “being like, ‘I’m not strong enough to show up for you. I can’t be the partner that you want me to be.’ But also being like, ‘I’m too fucked up. I’m unknowable in some deep way!'”

She added: “Self-hatred is a god complex sometimes, where you think you’re the most fucked-up person who’s ever lived. Straight up, you’re not. And it can make people behave really selfishly, and I love each of our interpretations of that concept.”

Watch boygenius’ performance below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” & “Willow” Could Have Been The National Songs

2 days ago 0

M83 Will Refund Attendees Of Austin Concert Canceled After One Song

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida”

1 day ago 0

The Band’s Garth Hudson Gives Surprise Public Performance, First In Five Years

4 days ago 0

Stream Mac DeMarco’s Surprise New 199-Track Collection One Wayne G

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest