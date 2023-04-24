Royal Trux’s Neil Hagerty Charged With Three Felonies For Attacking Denver Police

Neil Hagerty of Royal Trux and Howling Hex was arrested this month in Denver for allegedly attacking a group of police officers who were performing a well check on him, including slashing one officer across the throat with his own badge. Now, as the Denver Post reports, Hagerty, 57, has been charged with three felonies related to the incident: one count of second-degree assault of a police officer and two counts of attempting to disarm a peace officer.

Many of Hagerty’s friends in the music industry, including Royal Trux bandmate Jennifer Herrema, have been circulating a GoFundMe link with the goal of raising $50,000 for Hagerty’s legal defense and mental health treatment. “Everyone involved with the Royal Trux is deeply concerned about Neil’s well-being and now his legal defense,” the page reads. “Please help us get him to get the support and care he needs to recover and get back on track. Neil has never encountered this kind of trouble, but over the years his mental condition has intensified especially over the pandemic.” You can find the GoFundMe page here.