Royal Trux’s Neil Hagerty Arrested For Attacking Denver Police Officers

Royal Trux guitarist Neil Hagerty was arrested yesterday by Denver police after he allegedly attacked several officers. According to the Denver Gazette, the police had been conducting a welfare check on Hagerty, who allegedly came outside and started attacking, ripping off the officer’s badge and slashing him with it, creating a six-inch laceration on the officer’s throat. Hagerty likewise reached for the officer’s weapon.

“Victim officer called for cover and on arrival of second officer, suspect continued to fight causing a physical injury/laceration on second officer’s hand,” the arrest affidavit says. “Suspect also attempted to disarm second officer by attempting to pull officer’s Taser from the holster.”

Hagerty is scheduled to make a court appearance today in response to charges of second-degree assault on an officer and attempting to disarm an officer. The policemen were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Hagerty, who is also known for his work in the Howling Hex, formed Royal Trux in the late ’80s with Jennifer Herrema. They disbanded in 2001 and reunited in 2015. A few years after reuniting, Royal Trux reissued their catalog and shared a new album, White Stuff. They again disbanded, and Hagerty released a Howling Hex LP Knuckleball Express in 2020.

UPDATE 🧵 1/3: At 12:30 a.m., today, a Denver Police officer responded to a call for a welfare check in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Street. As the officer was speaking with the individual who made the call, the person in question came out of the building… — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 14, 2023