The Walkmen’s First NYC Reunion Show Defied The Concept Of Time

Aside from all the people getting verklempt around me, the show felt less like a momentous occasion than a great band stepping back into business as usual. They looked and sounded fantastic, which is to say they looked and sounded like they did at all the Walkmen shows I remembered from the last few years of their initial run. Any heart-swelling nostalgia was casual, or nearly unspoken. (Also very characteristically Walkmen.) You could hear the joy in Leithauser’s voice when he talked about being back onstage with his best friends, but he wasn’t getting carried away with it.

The songs they played, though, spoke to a past that did suddenly feel jarringly distant. The setlist was light on Lisbon and Heaven; there were plenty of songs from their mid-era pivot You & Me, but a ton of space was dedicated to their first two albums, 2002’s Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone and 2004’s Bows + Arrows. If you spent any time in New York, and if the Walkmen were at all tied to your perception of the city, this was the stuff that felt like time collapsing in on itself.

Fourteen years ago, the first place I lived in New York was a dorm around the corner from Webster. Every time I go back around that area I do the customary “It’s so different” spiel, but even then everything had changed so much from the New York the Walkmen were cataloguing earlier in the decade. “Wake Up” and “Thinking Of A Dream I Had” and “Little House Of Savages” now reach back across several bygone eras for this city and for its music scenes. When Leithauser introduced the band, he noted that they’d assembled from scattered places, from Los Angeles to Sevilla. He alone remains in New York.

Somehow — because of the vitality of their work, or their absence — the Walkmen didn’t appear as a worn echo of those glory days, of their younger selves. Leithauser gave a few poignant nods to their earliest phase, introducing “138th Street” by recalling when the rest of the guys lived uptown and they all got together and played after their day jobs. And then, when the show ended with “We’ve Been Had,” he remembered starting the band way back in 2000. There were just a few moments of appropriate sentimentality, but the tone was slippery. You could imagine a very similar show having happened back in 2014, if they had opted to go the goodbye-tour route.

Perhaps it felt that way because it’s unclear exactly how long we’ll have the Walkmen back with us. The whole thing was they just wanted to play together again; back in December, Leithauser told me there’d been no discussion of new music and he was still prepping a new solo album. The other day, the band posted on social media that they’d signed a real record deal, but who knows, that could just be reissues. It’s hard to predict with this group. You could just as easily imagine them believing that a reunion means a rebirth and not just revisiting the past, or that they could give their history a little acknowledgment this year and once again go their separate ways.

For now, though, we get to see these songs live again: as world-weary and shambling as they ever were, but having collected no dust in the interim decade. For now, there’s just a bit of warmth allowed into the Walkmen’s world, with five old friends reunited onstage. “We’re the Walkmen,” Leithauser said before “We’ve Been Had.” “It’s good to be here.” For now, that’s enough.