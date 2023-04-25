In the past couple months, Chromeo linked up with Ric Wilson and A-Trak for a new project and they released “Words With You,” the duo’s first proper single since 2018. This month, they performed at Coachella, and they brought out special guest La Roux for both weekends, who did her late ’00s hits “In For The Kill” and “Bulletproof” and debuted the new Chromeo collaboration “Replacements,” which is being officially released today.

“For our second single, we wanted to take a 90-degree turn,” Dave “Dave 1” Mackleovitch said in a statement, continuing:

The groove stays, but whereas ‘Words With You’ feels loose and organic, here we let the keyboards and drum machines do the talking. We’re an ELECTRO-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that’s so dear to us (fuzzy bass = instant HypeMachine time warp). The idea was to combine sweaty dancefloor energy with sincere emotions. It’s the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmery electronics, and Romeo, the heartfelt romantics.

Check it out below.

“Replacements” is out now.