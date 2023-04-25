Hurray For The Riff Raff Announces The Navigator Stage Adaptation

Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra has announced a stage adaptation of her 2017 album The Navigator, which will premiere at Joe’s Pub in New York City later this year. Segarra worked on the adaptation with playwright C. Julian Jiménez.

“When I wrote The Navigator [album], it was written as a soundtrack to the story of my character Navita Milagros Negron,” Segarra explained in a statement. “And when I recorded it in 2016, I had a first draft of the accompanying play in my back pocket but I had no idea how I could make the vision become a reality. Now years later, I am so proud to be partnering with C. Julian Jimenez to heighten this project.”

The work-in-progress presentation of The Navigator will run at Joe’s Pub on June 9 and 10, as part of the Public Theater’s New York Voices series. Tickets are available here.

Hurray For The Riff Raff’s most recent album was last year’s Life On Earth.