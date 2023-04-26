Atmosphere – “Holding My Breath”

Atmosphere – “Holding My Breath”

Next week, Atmosphere are releasing a new album called So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. They’ve shared “Okay” and “Bigger Pictures‘ from it so far, and today the Minneapolis duo is back with one last single, “Holding My Breath.” Slug explains: “[It’s about how maybe it sounds or looks as though I’m going through it. Thanks for noticing, I’m fine. Don’t worry about me. Worry about your screen time consumption instead.” Fair! Check it out below.

So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously is out 5/5 via Rhymesayers Entertainment.

