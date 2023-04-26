Last year, Horse Jumper Of Love released a new full-length album, Natural Part, and they’re already back with another project, Heartbreak Rules, which is being billed as a mini-album. It includes eight new songs that the band’s Dimitri Giannopoulos recorded up in the Catskills, plus reimaginings of two songs from Natural Part (one of those, a “last night version” of “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes,” is already out) and a cover of of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Luna.”

“When I started writing, I didn’t really know what it would be… I went into it with no intentions,” Giannopoulos said in a statement, continuing:

As I play music more, I just want to play quieter. We’re rehearsing these songs as a full band now and we’re not blasting our amps like we used to–it feels really good. I think it has to do with our confidence level at this point. I used to play loud because I wasn’t confident in my vocal delivery or my lyrics, and now I want to showcase those things.

Listen to the mini-album’s title track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Tune Drifts Out The Window”

02 “Heartbreak Rules”

03 “Snake Eyes”

04 “Spirit Of The Guitar”

05 “Queenie’s Necklace”

06 “Act Of No Substance”

07 “Pendulum”

08 “Singing By The Sink”

09 “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes (Last Night Version)”

10 “Chariots (Acoustic)”

11 “Luna” (Smashing Pumpkins Cover)

TOUR DATES:

05/07 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

05/08 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

05/10 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

05/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont *

05/14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

05/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

05/19 Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall *

05/20 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

05/21 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston *

05/24 Miami, FL @ Gramps *

05/25 Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly *

05/26 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

05/28 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

05/29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

05/30 New York City, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

05/31 New York City, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

06/01 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

06/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl *

06/03 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

06/04 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago *

09/23 Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

09/25 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug & Pint

09/26 Manchester, UK @ YES

09/27 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

09/28 London, UK @ Oslo

09/30 Paris, FR @ L’International

10/01 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

10/02 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

10/04 Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

10/05 Rotterdam, NL @ V11

* w/ LSD and the Search For God, Panchiko

Heartbreak Rules is out 5/19 via Run For Cover.