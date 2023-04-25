Crazy Town Singers Beat Each Other Up After Rocky Myrtle Beach Show

News April 25, 2023 5:55 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Crazy Town members Shifty Shellshock and Bobby Reeves reportedly got into a physical altercation following a show on Sunday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. According to TMZ, lead singer Shellshock didn’t show up until the show’s end, and Reeves had to fill in for the majority. During the set, there’s video of Reeves forgetting lyrics to songs and periodically berating Shellshock for his absence. Ultimately, after Shellshock turned up, the two singers started arguing and getting physical, with Shellshock accusing Reeves of stealing money and Reeves threatening members of Shellshock’s family.

Today, Reeves posted an Instagram story updating fans about the situation, showing off his black eye, and saying the two had made up after “a little scuffle”: “It’s all good… We’re brothers.”

