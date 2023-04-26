The Australian band Girl And Girl are the latest to join the Sub Pop Records roster, and they’re currently working on their debut album for the label. The band has a string of singles dating back to 2020, and today they’ve shared a new one called “All I See.”

“Lyrics came last for ‘All I See,’ about 3 years after the track, and when I finally sat down and wrote them, I was pretty anxious about whether I had them right or not,” bandleader Kai James said in a statement. “A new Mylie Cyrus [sic] track played on the radio that afternoon, she too, was singing about houses burning down, and I took that as confirmation. So I thanked Mylie Cyrus and her great new track ‘Flowers’ and never looked back.”

Watch a video for it below.

“All I See” is out now via Sub Pop.