Girl And Girl – “All I See”

New Music April 26, 2023 12:22 PM By James Rettig

The Australian band Girl And Girl are the latest to join the Sub Pop Records roster, and they’re currently working on their debut album for the label. The band has a string of singles dating back to 2020, and today they’ve shared a new one called “All I See.”

“Lyrics came last for ‘All I See,’ about 3 years after the track, and when I finally sat down and wrote them, I was pretty anxious about whether I had them right or not,” bandleader Kai James said in a statement. “A new Mylie Cyrus [sic] track played on the radio that afternoon, she too, was singing about houses burning down, and I took that as confirmation. So I thanked Mylie Cyrus and her great new track ‘Flowers’ and never looked back.”

Watch a video for it below.

“All I See” is out now via Sub Pop.

