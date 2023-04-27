We haven’t gotten a full Miguel album since 2017’s War And Leisure, but the R&B performer hasn’t exactly gone missing. That same year, Miguel was featured in Disney’s Coco singing “Remember Me” (with Natalia Lafourcade), which he performed at the 2018 Oscars. In 2019, Miguel released the Spanish-language EP Te Lo Dije. Two years later, he released another EP: Art Dealer Chic 4.

Lately, Miguel’s 2010 single “Sure Thing” has resurfaced on TikTok, going viral enough to put it back on the Billboard Hot 100, where it currently sits at #15. Today, Miguel is dropping a brand-new single called “Give It To Me,” which you can hear below.