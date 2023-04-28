Livestream Something In The Water Festival For Free

News April 28, 2023 5:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Livestream Something In The Water Festival For Free

News April 28, 2023 5:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Pharrell’s music festival Something In The Water has a https://www.stereogum.com/2216973/pharrells-something-in-the-water-festival-2023-lineup-has-clipse-grace-jones-lil-wayne-more/news/ lineup that includes the reunited Clipse, the remnant of De La Soul, Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Wet Leg, and, uh, Arcade Fire’s first high-profile appearance since Win Butler’s sexual misconduct scandal, among many others. The fest is streaming all weekend live from Virginia Beach, starting Friday at 7PM ET. Check out the festivities below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/UMsIP2HACdY?

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Crazy Town Singers Beat Each Other Up After Rocky Myrtle Beach Show

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The National First Two Pages Of Frankenstein

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Disturbia”

2 days ago 0

LL Cool J Announces Rock The Bells Tour With The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tons Of Guests

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Jessie Ware That! Feels Good!

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest