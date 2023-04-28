Pharrell’s music festival Something In The Water has a https://www.stereogum.com/2216973/pharrells-something-in-the-water-festival-2023-lineup-has-clipse-grace-jones-lil-wayne-more/news/ lineup that includes the reunited Clipse, the remnant of De La Soul, Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Wet Leg, and, uh, Arcade Fire’s first high-profile appearance since Win Butler’s sexual misconduct scandal, among many others. The fest is streaming all weekend live from Virginia Beach, starting Friday at 7PM ET. Check out the festivities below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/UMsIP2HACdY?