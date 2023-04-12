Something In The Water Festival Adds Arcade Fire, De La Soul, Jonas Brothers, & More

Arcade Fire: apparently not canceled! Last year, Win Butler was accused of inappropriate sexual conduct by four people (a number that has since increased to five). At the time, Butler asserted that the encounters were consensual and not initiated by him. Not long after the allegations came out, opener Leslie Feist dropped off Arcade Fire’s European tour. Later, Beck, who was to open the North American leg, also removed himself from the tour. But Arcade Fire were still nominated for a Grammy and a Juno Award this year, and now they’ve been added to a major music festival lineup.

Something In The Water, Pharrell’s annual star-studded shindig, is moving back to Virginia Beach this spring after a year in Washington, DC. The lineup features an interesting mix of performers including the reunited Clipse, Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Maren Morris, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Lil Yachty, 100 Gecs, Skrillex, Kid Cudi, among many others. Today the fest revealed some additions to the bill.

The central event of Something In The Water is a Pharrell & Phriends set featuring the big-hatted Neptune himself and a parade of big-time musical pals. We now know A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, M.I.A., and the surviving members of De La Soul will be part of that set, in addition to “some people we can’t announce.” Some other weirder additions include Jonas Brothers, Third Eye Blind, and, yeah, Arcade Fire.