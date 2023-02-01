Yesterday, the Canadian Academy Of Recording Arts And Sciences announced the nominations for the 52nd Annual JUNO Awards, which will be given out in March. Leading the pack of nominees was the Weeknd with six nods, followed by Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae with five apiece. Also nominated this year is Arcade Fire in the Group Of The Year category. Last year, the band’s frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct, though the band proceeded to continue with their scheduled tour and picked up a Grammy nomination for their latest album WE.

In a statement to CBC, the Canadian Academy Of Recording Arts And Sciences defended Arcade Fire’s nomination. “We look at Arcade Fire’s nomination for group of the year as one for the entire band,” the statement reads. “While we take the allegations very seriously, in this situation, we are also honouring the rest of the band for their success. we hope the allegations against Butler will not detract from the achievements of the other group members.”

The JUNO Award nominees are determined by a mixture of consumption data, delegate vote, social media interactions, and radio presence. Delegates will vote from the selected nominees to crown a winner. Arcade Fire have won 11 JUNOs over the course of their career, and they performed at the award ceremony last year.

Arkells, Billy Talent, Metric, and the Reklaws are nominated alongside Arcade Fire in the Group Of The Year category, which is presented by SiriusXM Canada. The Juno Awards broadcast will air on March 13.