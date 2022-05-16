Lookout Kid, Arcade Fire Played The Junos Too

Arcade Fire continue to be everywhere to promote WE, and increasingly the focus has been on “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” The song had a big Coachella moment, which in turn became part of its music video, and Arcade Fire played it on SNL as well.

Although they’ve also done a Harry Styles cover, “End Of The Empire IV,” and “Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” in other prominent appearances recently, they trotted out “Lookout Kid” again for their performance at the Juno Awards, Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys.

Personally I would have rather seen them rip through “The Lightning I, II” or groove through “Unconditional II (Race And Religion)” or soar through “Age Of Anxiety I,” but this confetti-strewn good-vibes party was pretty nice too. Watch below.