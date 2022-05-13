Now that the new Kendrick is here, it seems possible that the world could immediately cease all discussion of WE, the Arcade Fire comeback opus that is now one week old. Arcade Fire are not willing to let that happen. This past weekend, Arcade Fire played SNL. Yesterday, the band covered the new Harry Styles single for the BBC. Last night, the band returned to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to do musical-guest duties on The Tonight Show, and their performance looked cool as hell.

On the show, Arcade Fire gave a seven-minute performance of the vast, sweeping WE track “Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole).” I think there’s a pretty good chance that the forthcoming Arcade Fire arena tour will look something like that Fallon performance. The band had a cool light show, and Régine Chassagne wore motherfucking laser-light gloves that shot beams all through the Tonight Show studio. Watch the performance below.

Arcade Fire were not the only musicians on The Tonight Show last night. Post Malone, who is currently gearing up to release a new album and who just dropped the Roddy Ricch collab “Cooped Up,” also appeared on the show — not to perform but to hang out with his buddy Jimmy Fallon. (This weekend Post will follow Arcade Fire as SNL musical guest, and he’ll do it alongside Arcade Fire’s ’00s indie-rock peers Fleet Foxes.) During their interview, Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon giggled a lot, and Post described his new album as “medium music for people to enjoy.” A ringing endorsement! Also, Fallon showed a video of a teenage Post Malone covering Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right,” and Post mentioned that he’s been “chatting” with Dylan.

In the grand tradition of the time that Post and Fallon played beer pong and the other time that they went to Medieval Times, we also got Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon playing something called Point, Turn, Sip, which is apparently a TikTok drinking game. Shout out to Arcade Fire for not participating in this. If you would like to watch all that happen, it’s below.

WE is out now on Columbia. Post Malone’s new album twelve carat toothache is out 6/3 on Republic.