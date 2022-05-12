Post Malone – “Cooped Up” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

New Music May 12, 2022 12:02 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Post Malone – “Cooped Up” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

New Music May 12, 2022 12:02 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Post Malone has not released an album since Hollywood’s Bleeding way back in 2019, but that’s about to change with the release of twelve carat toothache next month. The project features the Weeknd team-up “One Right Now,” and Posty has teased a collab with his pal Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes called “A Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol.” But we don’t get to hear that one yet; instead, ahead of Posty’s SNL appearance this weekend, a new song with Roddy Ricch has emerged.

“Cooped Up,” the duo’s first appearance together since the “Wow.” remix, is miasmic pop-rap in the vein of prior Posty hits like “Sunflower.” It definitely seems like the kind of song somebody would write during a pandemic: “I’ve been feelin’ cooped up,” he sings on the hook.

Post Malone discussed “Cooped Up” with Zane Lowe for Apple, saying, “I’m trying, man. I’m trying. I’ve been out of my bag for a long time, and I’m trying to hop back in there, man. We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn’t even tell you. I was probably on the shitter when I wrote it.” He added this about Roddy Ricch: “He’s just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist. And he just gets after it, and it’s so cool. Dude, and just to watch him grow. And he’s such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man. I’m so pumped.”

Presumably Posty and Roddy will perform “Cooped Up” on SNL this weekend, so familiarize yourself below.

twelve carat toothache is out 6/3 on Republic.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jon Bon Jovi Goes Viral For “Shockingly Poor” Concert Vocals

1 day ago 0

Album Of The Week: The Smile A Light For Attracting Attention

2 days ago 0

Young Thug & Gunna Indicted On RICO Charges

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Cover Art Is Here, And Wow

1 day ago 0

Smashing Pumpkins & Jane’s Addiction Announce 2022 Arena Tour

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest