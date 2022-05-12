Post Malone has not released an album since Hollywood’s Bleeding way back in 2019, but that’s about to change with the release of twelve carat toothache next month. The project features the Weeknd team-up “One Right Now,” and Posty has teased a collab with his pal Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes called “A Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol.” But we don’t get to hear that one yet; instead, ahead of Posty’s SNL appearance this weekend, a new song with Roddy Ricch has emerged.

“Cooped Up,” the duo’s first appearance together since the “Wow.” remix, is miasmic pop-rap in the vein of prior Posty hits like “Sunflower.” It definitely seems like the kind of song somebody would write during a pandemic: “I’ve been feelin’ cooped up,” he sings on the hook.

Post Malone discussed “Cooped Up” with Zane Lowe for Apple, saying, “I’m trying, man. I’m trying. I’ve been out of my bag for a long time, and I’m trying to hop back in there, man. We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn’t even tell you. I was probably on the shitter when I wrote it.” He added this about Roddy Ricch: “He’s just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist. And he just gets after it, and it’s so cool. Dude, and just to watch him grow. And he’s such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man. I’m so pumped.”

Presumably Posty and Roddy will perform “Cooped Up” on SNL this weekend, so familiarize yourself below.

twelve carat toothache is out 6/3 on Republic.