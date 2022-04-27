Post Malone Announces twelve carat toothache Out 6/3, Teases Robin Pecknold Collab “A Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol”

New Music April 27, 2022 7:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

At long last, Post Malone has revealed the release date for his new album, twelve carat toothache, the follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. Posty’s new album is out June 3 and will include his collaboration with The Weeknd, “One Right Now.”

As Billboard reports, twelve carat toothache will include 14 tracks and clock in at about 45 minutes. It will also “speak more to how [he’s] feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.” It’s primarily produced by Brian Lee, Louis Bell, and Malone.

Over the weekend via Instagram Live, Post Malone previewed the new track “A Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” featuring Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, whom Posty called “the most epic fucking guy.” (Note: If you want to hear the preview on YouTube, be sure to play the audio at .5 speed.) Post Malone is also a well-documented Fleet Foxes fan, and Pecknold’s harmonies on “A Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol” are as expansive as you would expect.

The Instagram Live also featured snippets of album tracks featuring Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, and the Kid LAROI. Watch below.

twelve carat toothache is out 6/3 via Republic/Universal.

