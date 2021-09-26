Kanye West Hits The Studio With Post Malone & Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold

September 26, 2021 By James Rettig

Kanye West, fresh off of Donda, is already back in the studio. And apparently he’s in there with Post Malone and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold. Post Malone, noted “Flee Foxes” fan, was rocking out to the band’s “The Shrine / An Argument” in the clip, and Pecknold later shared a photo to his Instagram Story confirming that they were also together. (See above.)

Now that Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon said that he “can’t really kick it with him anymore on a personal level, just the energy,” perhaps West is looking towards another esteemed indie rock musician to fill that gap. Reminder that Post Malone was almost on Fleet Foxes’ most recent album, Shore.

