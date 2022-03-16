Watch Arcade Fire Play Another New Song “Rabbit Hole”

littlebitsoflife

News March 16, 2022 5:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Arcade Fire Play Another New Song “Rabbit Hole”

littlebitsoflife

News March 16, 2022 5:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

There’s another new Arcade Fire song out in the world. Two nights ago, the band played a show at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre, where they debuted a bunch of new material including forthcoming single “The Lightning I, II” and “Age Of Anxiety.” Now, we have another performance video to share that comes from the same set. This new track, according to a set list, is “Rabbit Hole.”

In case you’re just catching up, this comes after Arcade Fire started teasing new music via mysterious postcards sent to fans and confirmed that a single — the aforementioned “The Lightning I, II” — would arrive on Thursday. Watch footage of the band playing “Rabbit Hole” below.

pervasivebarrier

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White Urges Major Labels To Build Their Own Record Pressing Plants

2 days ago 0

Dolly Parton Withdraws From Consideration For The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

2 days ago 0

Japanese Breakfast Lets Machine Gun Kelly Off The Hook Over Album Cover Similarity

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Ini Kamoze’s “Here Comes The Hotstepper”

3 days ago 0

Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Songs “The Lightning I, II” & “Age Of Anxiety” In New Orleans

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest