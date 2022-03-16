Watch Arcade Fire Play Another New Song “Rabbit Hole”

There’s another new Arcade Fire song out in the world. Two nights ago, the band played a show at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre, where they debuted a bunch of new material including forthcoming single “The Lightning I, II” and “Age Of Anxiety.” Now, we have another performance video to share that comes from the same set. This new track, according to a set list, is “Rabbit Hole.”

In case you’re just catching up, this comes after Arcade Fire started teasing new music via mysterious postcards sent to fans and confirmed that a single — the aforementioned “The Lightning I, II” — would arrive on Thursday. Watch footage of the band playing “Rabbit Hole” below.