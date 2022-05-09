Watch Arcade Fire’s Very Windy “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” Video

Arcade Fire released WE on Friday, and as I predicted, it’s been a divisive release. Some, like me, think it’s an incredible album and a full-fledged return to form. Others find it disappointing and embarrassing. The rollout rolls on nonetheless, with a new music video on the heels of the band’s SNL appearance over the weekend.

The single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” is a sentimental message to Win Butler and Régine Chassagne’s son, and its video leans into that youthful angle. Directed by Beasts Of The Southern Wild auteur Benh Zeitlin, it features children and giant inflatables batted around by a whole lot of wind, with a few scenes set at Arcade Fire shows that tie into the loose storyline. According to a press release, “The wind is captured at its most destructive and frustrating, but ultimately as building toward an understanding that, like all forces of nature, when we accept and love them they can elevate us.” Now we know why the band’s Coachella performance looked like a used car lot.

Watch below.

WE is out now on Columbia, and I’ll remind you that Arcade Fire’s “The Lightning I, II” video was quite blustery as well.