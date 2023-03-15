Way back in 2019, Pharrell Williams launched his Something In The Water festival in his Virginia Beach hometown. Thus far, that’s been the only Something In The Water fest in Virginia Beach. The pandemic kept the fest from happening for a couple of years, and last year, Pharrell pulled the festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city’s “toxic energy” and out-of-control police. The festival moved to Washington, DC for a single chaotic year, and then Pharrell announced plans to return Something In The Water to Virginia Beach. Today, he’s announced the lineup for the festival’s big homecoming.

At every Something In The Water fest, the big draw is Pharrell’s own headlining set, billed this time as Pharrell’s Phriends. In the past, that set has featured surprises guests like Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake, and god knows there are plenty of other superstars who have worked with Pharrell and the Neptunes over the years. This time, the bill also includes reunited Virginia Beach rap heroes the Clipse, onetime proteges of the Neptunes. (Clipse were also supposed to reunite at the 2020 festival, but that one never happened.)

The rest of this year’s Something In The Water lineup is characteristically all-over-the-place. Grace Jones, the vastly influential cult-disco queen who doesn’t do too many events like this, will perform, as will big-deal acts like Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Mumford & Sons, Maren Morris, Lil Uzi Vert, Wu-Tang Clan, Summer Walker, and Skrillex. The show also features Nile Rodgers & Chic, Lil Yachty, Wet Leg, Polo G, SWV, Lil Durk, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 Gecs, Kamasi Washington, Kaytranada, Saucy Santana, Kenny Beats, Latto, Doechii, Flo Milli, Babyface Ray, BADBADNOTGOOD, Kehlani, NLE Choppa, Aminé, Wale, the Kid Laroi, and Machine Gun Kelly, among many others. The festival goes down 4/28-30, and you can find all the relevant info here.