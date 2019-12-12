Pharrell Shares Something In The Water 2020 Lineup, Including A Clipse Reunion

Pharrell hosted his inaugural Something In The Water festival this year in Virginia Beach. Despite having one day rained out, it went pretty well. He’s bringing the festival back in 2020, with a full week of festivities culminating in a weekend-long concert from April 24-26.

Most notably, Pharrell has booked Clipse, his fellow Virginia Beach natives, for their first concert appearance since 2010. The group, comprising brothers Pusha T and No Malice, has been inactive throughout this past decade, with Pusha entering Kanye West’s inner circle and carving out a successful solo career just outside the rap mainstream and No Malice switching to Christian rap after a religious conversion. This year they both rapped on “Use This Gospel” from Kanye’s Jesus Is King album, their first recording together in nine years. And now Pharrell is getting them back together onstage in their hometown.

It makes perfect sense. As the Neptunes, Pharrell and Chad Hugo saved some of their best, most forward-thinking beats for Clipse. This included 2002 debut Lord Willin, which yielded their signature hit “Grindin,” as well as the We Got It 4 Cheap mixtapes and 2006’s Hell Hath No Fury, all of which established Clipse’s reputation as critical favorites and coke-rap legends. So of course they’re making their comeback at Pharrell’s festival in the city they all came up in.

There are lots of other big names on the Something In The Water lineup, among them Post Malone, Foo Fighters, longtime Pharrell acolyte Tyler, The Creator, and Beck, with whom Pharrell collaborated on the recent Hyperspace album. Also: Migos, Brittany Howard, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, Usher, Chance The Rapper, Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty, Pop Smoke, Gunna, H.E.R., Turnover, Trey Songz, Playboi Carti, 070 Shake, Earthgang, and more.

Here’s the full lineup in alphabetical order:

A$AP Rocky, Baby Rose, Bae Worldwide, BANKS, Beck, Brittany Howard, Buddy, Chad Hugo, Chance the Rapper, Clipse, EarthGang, Foo Fighters, FriendsWithYou, Global Citizen, Gunna, H.E.R., Jaden Smith, Jozzy, JR, Kali Uchis, KAWS, KP The Great, LANY, Lauren Jauregui, Leon Bridges, Lil Tecca, Lil Tjay, Love Mansuy, Mahalia, Major Lazer, Mereba, Metro Boomin, Migos, Nelly, Nickelus F, Noodles, Pharrell & Friends, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Pop-Up Church Service, Post Malone, Quinn XCII, Rema, Rico Nasty, Sabrina Claudio, Snoh Aalegra, SOSUPERSAM, Tank and the Bangas, The Head and the Heart, Tierra Whack, Trey Songz, Turnover, Tyler, the Creator, Usher, VENUS X, Wale and the Backyard Band, 070 Shake, 6LACK, 99 Neighbors

Tickets go on sale here this Saturday, 12/14 at noon EST.