Watch Metallica Play “Until It Sleeps” For The First Time In 15 Years

News April 30, 2023 10:38 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this month, Metallica released a new album called 72 Seasons and they kicked off their massive tour in support of it at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Thursday night. They did a second show in Amsterdam on Saturday, and they played their Load lead single “Until It Sleeps” live for the first time since 2008. They also performed their new album’s title track and “If Darkness Had A Son” live for the first time at a proper concert, and gave “You Must Burn!” from 72 Seasons its live debut. Watch below.

