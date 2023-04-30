Earlier this month, Metallica released a new album called 72 Seasons and they kicked off their massive tour in support of it at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Thursday night. They did a second show in Amsterdam on Saturday, and they played their Load lead single “Until It Sleeps” live for the first time since 2008. They also performed their new album’s title track and “If Darkness Had A Son” live for the first time at a proper concert, and gave “You Must Burn!” from 72 Seasons its live debut. Watch below.