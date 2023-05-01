Pharrell Will Move Next Year’s Something In The Water To A Different Weekend Following Weather Problems

This was supposed to be the weekend that Pharrell Williams and his Something In The Water festival made a triumphant return to Pharrell’s Virginia Beach hometown. After pandemic delays, disputes with local officials, and one chaotic year in Washington, DC, Something In The Water finally returned to its intended site this past weekend. The water did not cooperate. After intense rains forced the festival to start late on Friday night, the festival’s final day had to be cancelled because of a huge lightning storm and a tornado watch.

We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities we have to cancel day three of SOMETHING IN THE WATER due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cj4kQgiufl — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 30, 2023

On Twitter, Pharrell thanked the fans who came out to the festival and the staff who worked it. He also said that the festival would return next year but that the dates would be different: “Next year we will shift the dates because this rain ain’t playing, but we will be!”

Dearest Virginia,

We are the best.

These past few days @sitw #sitwfest have been the best.

Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now as I type, we are the best.

Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give.… pic.twitter.com/pTGwbUY562 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 30, 2023

The cancelled Sunday lineup would’ve included performances from Clipse, Grace Jones, Wu-Tang Clan, 100 gecs, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, and others. The show’s Saturday program happened as planned, and Pharrell himself headlined that day with one of his Pharrell & Phriends sets. His set included appearances from M.I.A., De La Soul, A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Coi Leray, and surprise guests Chris Brown and Diddy. Pharrell is also Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton now, so the festival included a specially-constructed Louis Vuitton pyramid and some extremely expensive merch.

30-Foot Tall Louis Vuitton Pyramid Built at Pharrell’s “Something in the Water” Festival pic.twitter.com/YtEIYbNLtb — Shtreetwear (@Shtreetwear) April 29, 2023