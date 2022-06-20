Watch Tyler, The Creator Bring Out Pharrell & 21 Savage At Something In The Water

News June 20, 2022 10:09 AM By Tom Breihan
Watch Tyler, The Creator Bring Out Pharrell & 21 Savage At Something In The Water

News June 20, 2022 10:09 AM By Tom Breihan
This past weekend, Pharrell Williams brought his second Something In The Water festival to Washington, DC, moving the show from his Virginia Beach hometown after coming into conflict with Virginia Beach’s local leaders. Pharrell himself performed an all-star headlining set that featured the first onstage Clipse reunion in years, as well as appearances from NORE, T.I., and Justin Timberlake. Last night, Pharrell once again came to the stage to perform with his young friend Tyler, The Creator.

Tyler has been a vocal Pharrell superfan since he first became a star more than a decade ago, and the two have collaborated a number of times over the years. A week and a half ago, Pharrell released a really great new single called “Cash In Cash Out.” Pharrell himself barely appears on the track, instead giving the spotlight to 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator, both of whom rap out of their minds. Last night, Tyler played Something In The Water, and he brought out 21 Savage and Pharrell to give “Cash In Cash Out” its live debut.

The video of that performance shows Tyler to be an absolutely magnetic live performer. Onstage with two other big stars, including the guy who put the whole festival together, Tyler just radiates energy. He never seems like he’s trying to upstage the other two guys; he just does it. The song and the guest appearances got a big reaction from the crowd, and Tyler ended it by giving another speech about how great and influential Pharrell is. He also roasted Pharrell for trying to “do this cute humble shit… You gon’ take this motherfucking compliment.” Watch it all happen below.

