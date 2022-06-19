Watch Clipse Reunite At Pharrell’s Something In The Water Fest

Greg Noire / Courtesy of Something In The Water

News June 19, 2022 10:05 AM By James Rettig
Clipse reunited for the first time in over a decade this weekend at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. The last time the brother rap duo of Pusha T and No Malice performed was in 2010, shortly after the release of their final album Til The Casket Drops. The pair were supposed to reunite at the fest back in 2020, but that year’s event was called off for obvious reasons. They weren’t on the initial lineup for this year’s Something In The Water, but on Friday Pusha T announced that Clipse would indeed be getting back together. Their reunion took place during the headlining Pharrell & Phriends Set — the performance included “Mr. Me Too,” Birdman’s “What Happened To That Boy,” “Cot Damn,” and they ended with “Grindin’.”

Something In The Water took place in Washington, DC this year after moving from its original home in Virginia Beach. Pharrell cited the former locale’s “toxic energy” and the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch as reasons for the move. USA Today reported that the event turned into something of a “logistical nightmare,” with multiple last-minute schedule changes and disorganized crowd management.

Watch the full Clipse set below.

James Rettig Staff

