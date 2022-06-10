Lots of news on the Pharrell front today! Of most urgent importance is “Cash In Cash Out,” his new single out now with the enticing collaborators Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage. It’s a bassy, minimal track marked by the kind of clattering weirdness that has always defined Pharrell’s best production.

Earlier today, Pharrell also announced the special guests who’ll be joining him for the Pharrell & Phriends performance at his Something In The Water festival on Juneteenth weekend in Washington, DC. The recently reunited Clipse, Justin Timberlake, N.O.R.E, Q-Tip, and SZA are the names that have been revealed, though don’t be surprised if unannounced guests show up too. The following acts have also been added to the Something In The Water lineup: Anderson .Paak And The Free Nationals, bLAck pARty, J Balvin, and 21 Savage — who’ll presumably be joining Pharrell and Tyler to perform this new song — plus DC locals TOB, YungManny, and a Bad Brains tribute by Black Dots.

Hear “Cash In Cash Out” below.