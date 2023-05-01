Keanu Reeves’ Band Dogstar Tease First New Album In 23 Years

In the early ’90s, when his movie career was already well underway, Keanu Reeves became the bassist in a newly formed rock band called Dogstar. They continued through 2002, and Reeves has sometimes joked about their not particularly distinguished run. Now, several years into the latest Keanu Reeves movie-star renaissance via the John Wick franchise, it appears that Dogstar are back in a big way.

The band launched an Instagram account last summer with a retro photo and a concise announcement: “We’re back.” They’ve since posted photos and video from rehearsals, recording, and private reunion shows. Most recently, there was a rooftop photo shoot and the promise of “Exciting news coming soon,” which was followed up by this more elaborate comment from the band:

Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response! Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes use want to play out even more. We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us. We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone. It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!

Yeah, I’m thinking they’re back.