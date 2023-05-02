Anna St. Louis – “Better Days”

New Music May 2, 2023

By James Rettig

Last month, Anna St. Louis announced a new album, In The Air, the follow-up to her 2018 debut If Only There Was A River. She shared the lead single “Phone” from it at the time, and today she’s back with another new song, “Better Days.” “While ‘Better Days’ may have tones of sadness it’s really about hope,” she noted in a statement. “It’s about making do with what you have, even when that’s just a little optimism that this too shall pass and better days are always ahead.” Listen below.

In The Air is out 6/9 via Woodsist / Mare.

James Rettig Staff

