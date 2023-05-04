Alex Lahey – “The Sky Is Melting”

New Music May 4, 2023

Alex Lahey is a couple weeks out from released her latest album, The Answer Is Always Yes, and she’s been dropping tracks from it over the past year, including most recently “They Wouldn’t Let Me In” and “Good Time.” Today, she’s back with one last single, “The Sky Is Melting.” “I went to the desert and did a bunch of edibles and wrote a song about it,” Lahey said in a statement. “Definitely not the first person in the world to do it. But maybe it’s the first song to reference both Michael Bolton and an unnamed verified AirBnB host in the same verse.” That’s probably true! Check it out below.

The Answer Is Always Yes is out 5/29 via Liberation.

