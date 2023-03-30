Alex Lahey is releasing a new album, The Answer Is Always Yes, in May. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already — “Shit ‘Talkin,” “Congratulations,” and “Good Time” — and today she’s back with another one, “They Wouldn’t Let Me In.”

“After watching the brilliant tv series Heartstopper, I spent a lot of time thinking about my own experiences growing up as a queer teenager,” Lahey shared in a statement. “Although I was extremely lucky that the majority of my experience was filled with joy, acceptance and love, it wasn’t always smooth sailing.” She continued:

This song is inspired by those tougher moments – not being allowed to attend my high school girlfriend’s school formal, being excluded from conventional romantic rites of passage, moments of isolation and feeling like I couldn’t relate to anyone around me. ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’ is by far the most direct song I’ve ever written about this time.

The Answer Is Always Yes is out 5/19 via Liberation.