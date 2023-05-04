Last week, Fontaines D.C. leader Grian Chatten released his debut solo single, “The Score,” and he’s already announced an album to follow, which is called Chaos For The Fly and will be out at the end of June.

Chatten recorded the album with his main band’s long-time producer Dan Carey. “I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express,” he explained in a press release. “The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right, too. I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.”

Today, he’s sharing a new single from it, “Fairlies,” “I wrote “Fairlies” in intense heat,” Chatten said. “Partly in Jerez, Spain, partly in LA a couple of days before a Fontaines D.C. tour kicked off. It was a quick write, and I believe I celebrated each line with a beer.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Score”

02 “Last Time Every Time Forever”

03 “Fairlies”

04 “Bob’s Casino”

05 “All Of The People”

06 “East Coast Bed”

07 “Salt Throwers Off A Truck”

08 “I Am So Far”

09 “Season For Pain”

Chaos For The Fly is out 6/30 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.