Irish post-punk greats Fontaines D.C. are about a year removed from releasing last year’s standout album Skinty Fia. Now, vocalist Grian Chatten has announced his debut solo single, which is called “The Score.” It’s a tense, somber, and stripped-down affair and also comes with a music video directed by Georgie Jesson.

Commenting on the track, Chatten says: “‘The Score’ is a heavyweight bated breath of lust. I wrote it in Madrid between an electric fan and a dying plant and I intend to keep it there. It was inspired by sugar and sunset.”

Watch and listen to “The Score” below.

“The Score” is out now via Partisan Records.