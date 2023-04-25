Grian Chatten (Fontaines D.C.) – “The Score”

New Music April 25, 2023 9:11 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Irish post-punk greats Fontaines D.C. are about a year removed from releasing last year’s standout album Skinty Fia. Now, vocalist Grian Chatten has announced his debut solo single, which is called “The Score.” It’s a tense, somber, and stripped-down affair and also comes with a music video directed by Georgie Jesson.

Commenting on the track, Chatten says: “‘The Score’ is a heavyweight bated breath of lust. I wrote it in Madrid between an electric fan and a dying plant and I intend to keep it there. It was inspired by sugar and sunset.”

Watch and listen to “The Score” below.

“The Score” is out now via Partisan Records.

