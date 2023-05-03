Siouxsie Sioux, the iconic and elusive leader of Siouxsie And The Banshees, is returning to the stage for the first time in a decade this year. In a couple weeks, she’ll play the goth and new wave festival Cruel World in California, and later this summer she’ll embark on a proper European tour, which includes stops at festivals in the UK, Spain, Portugal, and more.

But before all that, she has a couple warm-up dates elsewhere in Europe, and the first of those took place tonight in Brussels at the Ancienne Belgique. She played many Siouxsie And The Banshees songs, including their cover of the Beatles’ “Dear Prudence,” plus a few from her 2007 solo album Mantaray. Check out video of her performing “Happy House” and “Spellbound” below.

SETLIST (incomplete):

“Night Shift”

“Arabian Knights”

“Here Comes That Day”

“Kiss Them For Me”

“Dear Prudence” (The Beatles Cover)

“Face To Face”

“Loveless”

“Cities In Dust”

“Sin In My Heart”

“Christine”

“Happy House”

“Into A Swan”

“Spellbound”

“Peek-A-Boo”

TOUR DATES:

05/04 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/07 Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

05/20 Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival

06/21 Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls

06/23 Athens, GR @ Release Athens

06/29 Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico

07/07 Befort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

07/07 Tynemouth, UK @ Mouth of the Tyne Festival

07/23 Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/25 Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

08/07 Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival

08/31 Malaga, ES @ Cala Mijas Festival

09/02 Lisbon, PT @ Kalorama Festival

09/07 London, UK @ Troxy