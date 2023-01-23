Cruel World, the goth and new wave nostalgia festival put on by Goldenvoice, got off to a bit of a rough start after its inaugural edition was announced right before the pandemic. Two years later, the fest finally made its debut in 2022, and now the organizers are ready to do it again.

Cruel World 2023 will be headlined by Siouxsie Sioux in what will be her first North American performance in 15 years. The Siouxsie And The Banshees leader was previously announced as part of the lineup for the UK’s Latitude Festival in 2023, which will take place in July. Also performing are Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, and a reunited Love And Rockets, who haven’t played a show since 2008. (Love And Rockets just launched an official Instagram, so seems like a tour is likely.)

The roster also includes Echo & the Bunnymen, Adam Ant, the Human League, Molchat Doma, Gary Numan, Boy Harsher, Modern English, Gang Of Four, Twin Tribes, and more.

Cruel World will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27 — details here.