Cruel World Fest Announces A Second Day, English Beat’s Dave Wakeling Says You Can Leave Before Morrissey

News June 26, 2021 10:55 AM By Peter Helman

Cruel World Fest Announces A Second Day, English Beat’s Dave Wakeling Says You Can Leave Before Morrissey

News June 26, 2021 10:55 AM By Peter Helman

Cruel World, Goldenvoice’s new music festival featuring classic goth and new wave acts like Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & The Bunnymen, the Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, the Church, and Public Image Ltd., is finally happening in Pasadena next year. After selling out, the fest announced yesterday that it’s adding a second day on 5/15 with the same lineup. Morrissey is still headlining… but Dave Wakeling of the English Beat, who are also performing, says you can just leave before he goes on.

“Second time is twice as, twice as nice! Another Cruel World Festival is announced for May 15th, after the first one sold out so quickly,” Wakeling wrote in a post on Facebook. “I know there was a bit of consternation about Morrissey being on the bill at the time of our first announcement, but he’s on last, so you can leave to beat the traffic, if you prefer. Thrilled to be on two such great hometown gigs!”

Second time is twice as, twice as nice! Another Cruel World Festival is announced for May 15th, after the first one sold…

Posted by English Beat on Friday, June 25, 2021

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Winston Marshall Leaves Mumford & Sons, Claims That He’s Not Really Far Right, & Says He Shouldn’t Have Apologized For Andy Ngo Tweet

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Lucy Dacus Home Video

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest