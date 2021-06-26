Cruel World Fest Announces A Second Day, English Beat’s Dave Wakeling Says You Can Leave Before Morrissey

Cruel World, Goldenvoice’s new music festival featuring classic goth and new wave acts like Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & The Bunnymen, the Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, the Church, and Public Image Ltd., is finally happening in Pasadena next year. After selling out, the fest announced yesterday that it’s adding a second day on 5/15 with the same lineup. Morrissey is still headlining… but Dave Wakeling of the English Beat, who are also performing, says you can just leave before he goes on.

“Second time is twice as, twice as nice! Another Cruel World Festival is announced for May 15th, after the first one sold out so quickly,” Wakeling wrote in a post on Facebook. “I know there was a bit of consternation about Morrissey being on the bill at the time of our first announcement, but he’s on last, so you can leave to beat the traffic, if you prefer. Thrilled to be on two such great hometown gigs!”