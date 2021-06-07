Classic Goth And New Wave Fest Cruel World Will Finally Happen 2022

Last year, Goldenvoice — the company behind Coachella announced a new festival called Cruel World, featuring a lineup filled with classic goth and new wave acts. It was supposed to take place in May 2020; that obviously didn’t happen.

Today, the fest announced that it will now happen in 2022 and the lineup remains mostly unchanged. Morrissey is still headlining (hmm). Also on-deck are Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & the Bunnymen, the Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, the church, Public Image Ltd., and quite a few more.

There’s a location change — instead of being held at the Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, it’ll take place in Pasadena at Brookside Golf Club right next to the Rose Bowl. And the new date is 5/14/22. Tickets go on sale this Friday (6/11) — more details here.