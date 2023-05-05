Every once in a while, the harpist Mary Lattimore will release a long and contemplative piece of music on Bandcamp. Last year, she dropped the 16-minute excursion “The Last Roses.” Today, she’s followed that song with “A Lock Of His Hair Under Glass,” a lovely instrumental that sprawls over 13 minutes. In the Bandcamp description, Lattimore writes that she wrote the song after a visit to the Keats-Shelley House in Rome: “Wanted to mess around with one long unspooling kaleidoscope loop to see where it would go. Spring vibes.” Give it a listen below.

<a href="https://marylattimoreharpist.bandcamp.com/track/a-lock-of-his-hair-under-glass">A Lock of His Hair Under Glass by Mary Lattimore</a>

“A Lock Of His Hair Under Glass” is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.