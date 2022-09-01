Mary Lattimore – “The Last Roses”

New Music September 1, 2022 6:58 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Mary Lattimore – “The Last Roses”

New Music September 1, 2022 6:58 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last we heard from harpist Mary Lattimore, she and quarantine buddy Paul Sukeena teamed up on this year’s West Kensington LP. Since then, she’s been on tour in Canada and the US, and she recently played Green Man Festival in Wales and La Route du Rock in France. Today, Lattimore posted on her Instagram that she’d recorded “something new to fight that predictable post-tour comedown feeling.” The result is a gorgeous, gently bittersweet 16-minute song called “The Last Roses.” Check it out below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI

3 days ago 0

Canadian Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire Music As Band Kicks Off Tour

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”

2 days ago 0

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest