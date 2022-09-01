Mary Lattimore – “The Last Roses”
Last we heard from harpist Mary Lattimore, she and quarantine buddy Paul Sukeena teamed up on this year’s West Kensington LP. Since then, she’s been on tour in Canada and the US, and she recently played Green Man Festival in Wales and La Route du Rock in France. Today, Lattimore posted on her Instagram that she’d recorded “something new to fight that predictable post-tour comedown feeling.” The result is a gorgeous, gently bittersweet 16-minute song called “The Last Roses.” Check it out below.