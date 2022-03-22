Mary Lattimore & Paul Sukeena – “Altar Of Tammy”

A couple years ago, harpist Marry Lattimore and guitarist Paul Sukeena teamed up for a song together after finding themselves next door neighbors and quarantine buddies during the early days of the pandemic in Los Angeles. Now they’ve turned that collaboration into a full-length album called West Kensington, named after the neighborhood in Philadelphia, a city where they both once lived. Today, they’re sharing “Altar Of Tammy,” the album’s lead single. “This track captures the dark spirit of the time Waking up to a life with no form; drinking again in the same room every night, illuminated only by red light. The world was telling us to stop,” Sukeena said of the track. Lattimore was a little more succinct, saying: “We watched a lot of Friday Night Lights.” Listen below.

<a href="https://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/west-kensington">West Kensington by Mary Lattimore & Paul Sukeena</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hundred Dollar Hoagie”

02 “Flaming Cherries Jubilee At Antoine’s”

03 “Altar Of Tammy”

04 “Didn’t See The Comet”

05 “This Time Juliane Landed Softly”

06 “Garage Wine”

West Kensington is out 5/20 via Three Lobed Recordings.